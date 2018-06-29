Car Dealers Reap From Wike’s Tax Harmonisation

Rivers State branch of Car Dealers Association of Nigeria has said that within the three years of Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration, business owners including its members have been relieved of the burden of multiple taxations in the state.

The Association also said that transportation challenges have been reduced to the bearest minimum due to the massive infrastructure development, recorded in the last three years of the Governor in the state.

The chairman of the Abacha Road unit of the Association, in Port Harcourt, Mr Bayo Oladipo made the remark in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt last Wednesday.

According to him, business is improving in Rivers State under the present administration than the previous ones due to harmonization of multiple locations in the state.

Despite the general hardship in the country, there is improvement in businesses, in Rivers State. “We think that the development is as a result of multiple taxes harmonization and massive infrastructure development recorded within the space of three years of Governor Wike in the State.

“You can see that, there are stalls and shops everywhere, unlike when many stalls and shops closed down because of bad roads and harassment by different kinds of taskforces in the state,” Oladipo stressed.

He said many people have gone back to transportation business due to the achievement in road construction and maintenance in the state.

The car dealer also said that the improvement in the transportation business also increases selling points in car dealing business in the state.

The Association chairman appealed to the State Government to provide a multipurpose car market in the state, to achieve orderliness in car business.

He said the market would further improve the economy and boost employment opportunities in the state.

Oladipo further called on the Governor to allow them relocate to their original car sales site at Abacha road.

Enoch Epelle