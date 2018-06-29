Cameroon Airlines Returns To Lagos-Douala Route

Cameroon Airlines Corporation (Camair-Co) has resumed flight between Douala and Lagos after some years of absence from the route.

At the welcoming ceremony at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, the Consul General of Cameroon in Lagos, Dr Ekorong A. Dong expressed delight to see Camair-Co back to the economic route of Douala-Lagos saying: “Today we are witnessing together a new benchmark, a new landmark between Nigeria and Cameroon.”

The Consul General added that the presence of Camair-Co in Nigeria would further enhance the relationship between the two countries adding: “this will boost the trade, commercial and social-cultural events between our countries.”

Speaking at the event, Nigeria’s Country Manager for the airline, Madam Agnes Ndikum who reinstated the determination of the airline to continuously serve the Lagos-Doula route, declared: “Let me state here that Camair-Co is finally here to stay and provide quality air travel between Nigeria and Cameroon. We appreciate the efforts of APG Nigeria, our General Sales Agent (GSA) for their continuous support in making this relaunch of the Lagos-Doula route a reality”.

Also speaking at the event, the pilot in charge of the flight, Captain Kono Bihina Constant while expressing his delight to return to Nigeria after a long while remarked: “We haven’t flown into Nigeria for a long time. Nigeria is so advance when it comes to aviation, and we are very pleased to be back here. Camair-Co is working so hard round the clock to ensure travellers rely on our airline.