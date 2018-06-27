Wike’s Education Sector Dev, Divine -Lamido

Former Jigawa State Governor, Dr Sule Lamido has stated that the investments of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike in the educational sector are divine as they empower future generations.

Commissioning the Government Secondary School, Onne, reconstructed by the Wike-led administration in Eleme Local Government Area, Lamido said the investments in the education sector would sustain the growth of the state.

“Education is divine as it helps to build future generations. It is on this score that I commend the Rivers State governor for investing in the reconstruction of this mega school.

“I share his passion for education. As a governor in my state, I built a school in a remote location, and today, the school has become a national reference point”, he said.

He said if there was no education, there would be no humanity, noting that the development of the education sector by Wike would help lead the youths on the path of leadership.

On the killings in Plateau State, the former Jigawa State governor regretted that Nigerians were dying by the day, adding that at the pace the country was going, it would be destroyed in 30 years.

He urged Wike to use his position as a respected leader of the country to rally other state governors to stem the tide of insecurity through high-profile stakeholder engagements.

“There is nowhere in the world where people are being killed like Nigeria. Today, Nigerians have been turned into displaced persons across the country. Violence is now defining our lives”, he said.

Speaking on the reconstructed Government Secondary School, Onne, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike said that his administration was committed to the provision of the right teaching and learning environment across the state.

He directed the immediate construction of boys and girls hostels in the school as part of the state government’s introduction of boarding education across the state.

“The PDP is different from the other political parties. We make promises and we fulfill them. We are not into flimsy excuses.

“We invite both politicians and non-politicians to commission our projects, because the projects touch the lives of the people”, Wike said.

He challenged the APC governors to invite PDP leaders to commission projects in their states, if indeed they have key projects on ground.

“As far as we are concerned, we eat projects, sleep projects and dream projects. When we discuss, we discuss projects. Rivers State will be known as “Projects State of the Nation”, he said.

The governor said that no matter the plots by the APC, nobody would be allowed to rig elections in Rivers State.

In his remarks, Rivers State Education Commissioner, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja said Wike transformed the school from its dilapidated form to a school with international facilities.

He said before the intervention of Wike, most parents withdrew their children from the decayed school, leaving only 120 students, adding that after the reconstruction, the school now has a population of 820 students.

Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Mr Philip Okparaji said the people are happy with the governor’s projects delivery in the area.

The event was marked by traditional dances from the students of the school and members of the community.