Preparations are on top gear for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Labour House in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
The event, which would have the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike as special guest and the National President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba performing the groundbreaking, would take place on Friday, at 10am at No. 12, Igboukwu street, D/Line, Port Harcourt.
In a statement in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Chairperson of NLC, Mrs Beatrice Itubo on behalf of labour leaders and the entire workforce in the state, commended the state governor for his wise decision to build a befitting edifice for NLC in the state.
Itubo appealed to workers in the state to turn out in their numbers to show gratitude to the governor for his benevolence to the NLC.
Wike Flags Off Labour House Construction, Friday
Preparations are on top gear for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Labour House in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.