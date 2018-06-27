Why Nigerians Should Vote Out Buhari – Atiku

The Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation has urged Nigerians to vote out President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

The body, which also condemned the latest massacre of innocent Nigerians, said the federal government had failed to meet the aspirations of the people.

It lamented the failed ‘Change Agenda’, increasing level of poverty, incessant killings, dwindling economy among others, and said Buhari does not deserve a second term.

National Co-ordinator of the group, Dr. Fresh Onuoha, told newsmen on Monday that “Atiku is the answer campaign organisation 2019”, said Buhari’s government had failed in every sector.

“Human lives are no longer respected as people now kill anyhow in the guise of herdsmen while the government watches without a solution.

“Every voice of opposition is being sidelined. There are agitations by various groups all over the country. Nigerians now commit suicide anyhow because of poverty and want of what to do.

“There is serious hunger and starvation in the land. Every sector of the country is complaining and crying and unless we rout out this government, we will continue in penury and hunger.