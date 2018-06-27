We ’ll Make RSU Among Best -Wike …Offers Automatic Job To Rivers Ph.D Graduates

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that his administration would support the Rivers State University to emerge as one of the best global centres of learning.

Wike also laid the foundation for the Rivers State University Students Union Government (SUG) Secretariat.

Commissioning the Faculty of Science and Technical Education Building funded by his administration at the Rivers State University in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said that the development of facilities and infrastructure at the institution would continue to receive priority attention.

Wike commended the university for the judicious use of funds released to it by his administration, adding that the right application of resources was an encouragement for the state government to sustain funding.

“This university will be the best in the future. We are developing the university gradually to compete globally.

“There is no magic about rapid growth. When you show commitment, you make progress. Government will continue to support this university to attain greater heights”, he said.

He thanked the university’s council and management for working in line with the state government’s vision for the education sector.

On the SUG Secretariat, Wike said it was in line with his pledge to the students’ body.

He also directed the Special Adviser on Special Projects to ensure that the project was completed in record time, and further directed the special adviser to liaise with the National Union of Rivers State Students for their own project.

Pro-Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Justice Iche Ndu said the university’s council appreciates the investments of the Rivers State governor in the school.

The Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof Blessing Didia said the new Faculty of Science and Technical Education Building has 11 classrooms, conference hall and 72 offices.

The Rivers State University SUG President, Bestman Azuonwu announced the Special Award of “Students Governor of the Year” to the Rivers State governor for his commitment to the growth of the education sector.

The SUG president also announced the endorsement of Wike for a second term.

Also, the National President, National Union of Rivers State Students, Mr Patrick Ogbuehi lauded Wike for his investments in the lives of the students.

Highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of gifts to the Rivers State governor by the students.