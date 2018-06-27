RSU Enumerates Milestones Amid Convocation

The management and students of the Rivers State University (RSU), Nkpolu Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt last Sunday appreciated God for the enormous achievements and success recorded in the institution under the present administration in the state.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Blessing Didia led other management staff and students to the thanksgiving service held at the Chapel of Redemption, Rivers State University Campus as part of activities marking the 30th convocation ceremony of the institution.

Speaking at the church service, Prof Didia said the university had every cause to glorify God for all the developments in the institution, adding that the thanksgiving service had become a culture in the university.

According to him, many reasons informed this year’s celebration, “we are having our convocation ceremony for the third consecutive time when many universities in the country couldn’t hold theirs, we are happy that we are having ours. When we started, we thought it was not going to work out but today, here we are. That is the reason for this thanksgiving service”, he added.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Senate Ceremonial Committee, Prof Macson Ahiakwo expressed happiness to God for his providence in the university, adding that the church service was held to reciprocate and appreciate God’s favour in the institution.

Earlier in his sermon at the church service, Pastor Prince Echem,who spoke on the theme “Except the Lord Builds “urged people to always rely on and trust God in all their dealings, adding that everybody will give account of their stewardship.

Pastor Echem urged public office holders to diligently discharge every responsibility entrusted to them with fear of God, adding that without God, there will be no opportunity for service.

He commended the management of the institution for appreciating God’s intervention in the university and assured them of more favours ahead.