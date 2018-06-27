Pro-Chancellor Decries High Rate Of Unemployment

A university executive and the Pro-Chancellor of Paul’s University, Awka in Anambra State, Sir Udensi Nnamdi has said that the rate of increase in unemployment in Nigeria is at alarming rate. He has therefore urged the Federal Government to tackle the problem promptly.

Nnamdi, who disclosed this while speaking to aviation correspondents in an interview at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa last Monday, said if the problem of unemployment is not tackled by government, various crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery and prostitution would continue to rise in the country.

While noting that unemployment is the major cause of all sorts of crime in the society, he stated: “only a blind man will pretend as if everything is going on well in the country economically”.

“This present Buhari-led administration has not fared well economically at the moment, and they need to improve. There is high level of unemployment at an alarming rate and the government has not done anything to tackle it. All we get is continuous promise that never see the light of the day.

“Companies are laying-off workers, and the number of people that call for help everyday is alarming. Because they do not have job to do and their families are suffering.

“That tells you the kind of economy we are running; per-capita income is less than $2,000, minimum wage is N18,000 and the government appear to think that it is normal”, he stated.

The pro-chancellor also lamented over the neglect of the South-South and South-east by the present administration, saying there is no Federal Government project to show that the people are carried along.

He therefore urged politicians to shun the politics of bitterness, and carry others along irrespective of party affiliation religions or ethnic background.

Corlins Walter