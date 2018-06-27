Port Harcourt Fans Commend RSG Over Viewing Centres

Fans in Port Harcourt have commended Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike for settling up viewing centres to enable residents watch the ongoing World Cup in Russia free.

Speaking to Tidesports on Monday at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, Aba Road, during the match between Egypt and Saudi Arabia in the Wike viewing centre fans praised the Futon Company Limited and the Rivers State government for giving them the opportunity to watch the match live.

A member of the Rivers State Referee Association, Edwin Chima, said that the government of the state is commendable for providing a place for people to watch the match free in Port Harcourt.

“People come from different places to watch the match live in the Pleasure Park”, he said.

You will recall that the state government had opened viewing centres in strategic places in Port Harcourt to enable residents watch the ongoing world cup free.

Chima stated that most people do not have a place to watch the matches but with the provision of centres by the state government, people are now watching the match with happiness.

“Last Friday he provided people with snacks and T shirts”, he stated.

He noted that there was always steady power, adding that, when Nigeria Super Eagles were playing a lot of people came to Pleasure Park to entertain themselves.

Also speaking, a staff of Julius Berger Company of Nigeria, Amadi Jacob, thanked the state government for giving them the opportunity to join the rest of the world and Nigerians to enjoy the ongoing world cup.

Earlier, a resident of Aba Road, ThankGod Uche, has said that the Pleasure Park has always been orderly with a standby generating set and power inverted for steady power.

“Governor Wike remain my governor and I will always support him, I want him to do more in the state and beyond”, Uche explained.

Uche explained that attending the viewing centre had afforded him opportunity to make more friends.

According to him, the move has shown how sensitive the state government responds to what affects the generality of the people in the state.

Kiadum Edookor