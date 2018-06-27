PDP Wants Credible Polls In Ekiti …As INEC Reassures On Peaceful Conduct

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the Federal Government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the forthcoming Ekiti State governorship election is free and fair.

The PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus gave the charge when he received Former PDP State Assemblies Presiding Officers at PDP national secretariat last Monday in Abuja.

Secondus said that any attempt to rig Ekiti election, scheduled for July 14, would be a threat to 2019 general elections.

He said: “The best that the All Progressives Congress (APC) can give Nigerians is to conduct free and fair election and earn the credit.

“PDP did it in 2015. We conducted credible presidential election; we lost and handed over power.

“People should be allowed to test their will. We must allow the will of the people to prevail.

“If you are popular, test it. Don’t intimidate or harass the people. Tell them the truth.’’

Secondus expressed optimism that re-branded PDP would regain its lost ground, including the presidency it lost in 2015 general elections.

He advised security agencies not to subject their loyalty to any political party but Nigerians.

“ Members of the security agencies should know that the tax payers’ money is so important. You are not being paid by a party. One day, you will give account.”

He condemned the killing of innocent people in the country and called on the government to redouble efforts in arresting the problem.

The Chairman of the Former State Assemblies Presiding Officers, Inuwa Garba urged the party national leaders to ensure that popular and experienced candidates emerge as the party candidates in future elections.

”Popular and experience candidates that can deliver should be our target’’

Garba, who canvassed the inclusion of the group members in all activities of PDP, pledged the loyalty of the group to the party to ensure the success its success in the coming elections.

Garba commended the Secondus for leading the party well and for the achievements his administration had recorded so far in the face of intimidation. Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Monday reassured Nigerians of its determination and readiness to deliver credible and acceptable elections in Ekiti and Osun governorship elections as well as in 2019.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu gave the assurance during his opening remarks at a week-long retreat for INEC staff in collaboration with European Centre for Electoral Supports (ECES) in Lagos.

Yakubu said the commission had planned well for great achievement during the forthcoming 2019 general elections in the country.

According to him, all necessary measures have been put place to make sure that 2019 general elections would be better than the 2015 elections.

“Part of what we have come to do is the implementation of the plans put in place for the forthcoming elections.

“This is coming immediately after the completion of the strategic plan programme of action and the election project plan,” he said.