Ondo Monarch’s Wife’s Kidnappers Demand N20m Ransom

Abductors of Mrs. Olukemi Agunloye, wife of Oba Samuel Kehinde Agunloye, the Alauga of Akoko in Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State, have demanded a N20million ransom in exchange for her freedom.

The Tide source reported that the kidnappers established a contact with the palace on Monday through a private telephone line.

Mrs. Agunloye was abducted on the notorious Auga/Ise Road in the Akoko alongside the driver.

The Olori and the driver were on their way to Ugbe Akoko for a family function when the kidnappers attacked them.

Oba Agunloye, the traditional ruler of Auga, confirmed that the abductors had contacted the palace and were demanding a ransom before their captives could be set free.

“They contacted us at the palace on the phone and told me that my wife and the driver are with them in their den and they need money,” he said.