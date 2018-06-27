Oil, Gas Suppliers To End Illegal Bunkering, Fuel Crisis

Petroleum products marketers, under the aegis of Natural Oil And Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria, NOGASA have announced plans to partner with the Federal Government to end unnecessary fuel crisis, illegal oil bunkering and products adulteration in the country.

Speaking after its Board of Trustees Meeting in Abuja, Deputy Chairman of NOGASA, Mr Abdullahi Idris said the association also aimed to unify petroleum suppliers across the country and also develop their capacities to enable the marketers withstand the challenges in the industry.

He said, “We also aim to clean up the system very well, especially the challenges in the system. We are doing this through educating our members, especially on the need for the removal of adulterated products and also to bring sanity in the system.

“We are tired of the complaints of low quality and scarcity issues in the country; diversion of product outside. Also, a lot of people do not have the knowledge on how to trade in oil and gas.

“We have observed that our members just go to register their companies, go and build stations, start supplying products to companies and agencies without even knowing how DPR works about quality checks; not knowing how the country works with the refineries issue; even the source of supply is a problem; and delivery is also a problem.