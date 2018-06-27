N’Delta Endowed With Lots Of Business Opportunities –British Envoy

The British Government has reiterated its commitment to assist tapping the abundant business opportunities that abound in the Niger Delta to create jobs for the youth through investments in agriculture and technology deployment.

Speaking during the launch of a documentary put together by the British High Commission in Nigeria to highlight the economic opportunities in the Niger Delta region, held in Port Harcourt, last Saturday, British High Commissioner, Paul Arkwright stated that lots of economic opportunities were yet untapped in the region.

“We all know about the importance of oil and gas, but all through the documentary, we saw incredible people from the Niger Delta working in fields of technology and agriculture.

“There are huge opportunities in technology to engage youth and more women in the Niger Delta region. Fish farming, palm oil, arts and craft are also exciting areas to explore,” Arkwright added.

Arkwright hinted that the 30-minute documentary would focus more on creating jobs through agriculture and technology, adding that he would introduce the idea to British investors, who were being sensitised to invest in the Niger Delta region

“Rivers State is undoubtedly my favourite state in Nigeria. I have no fear coming into Port Harcourt, and I am encouraging British investors and others to come to the Niger Delta to invest.

“We are not shying away from the challenges in the region such as environmental degradation, pollution and fear of insecurity, among others.”

He maintained that there were lots of opportunities in the region, saying that despite all the challenges, the people were still making breakthroughs in their various endeavours.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana