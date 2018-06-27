Monarch Hails Wike On Health Sector Dev

A medical practitioner and traditional ruler in Rivers State, Eze Samuel Amaechi says the present administration has given the health sector a great boost.

In an interview in Port Harcourt, Amaechi, who is the Medical Director, NOBSAM Hospitals and Onye Ishi Agwuru Igbo in Etche Local Government Area, said the huge infrastructural investment of the Wike-led administration would impact positively on health delivery.

He listed establishment of Medical College in Rivers State University, upgrade of Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital (BMSH) to a Teaching Hospital, construction of five zonal hospitals, renovation of 14 general hospitals, and award of 100 slots of scholarship to medical students of Rivers origin in PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt.

He also mentioned N500million grant to private medical practitioners in the state, construction of Mother and Child Hospital, ultra modern doctors’ quarters, and construction of Primary Healthcare Board complex commissioned, last Monday in Port Harcourt, among others, as unprecedented investment in only three years of Wike’s administration.

Commenting particularly on the doctors’ quarters, Amaechi said that medical doctors were respected all over the world and noted that the governor’s giant stride would enable doctors perform their duty in more comfortable conditions and more effectively.

The medical practitioner stated that Wike fulfilled a major promise he made to doctors, stressing that on December 27, when the former doctors’ quarters was gutted by fire, the governor visited the scene, and promised that his administration would construct a befitting residential quarter for doctors in the state.

Chris Oluoh