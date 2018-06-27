Medicinal Herbs For Daily Use

Just like drugs, herbs are potent medicines. Of course, before modern medicines or drugs were discovered, herbs used to be usual medicines used by our ancestors to take care or cure their ailments, however with the advent of technology and science discoveries, herbs were displaced to the background.

Fortunately in the last few decades, herbs were gently finding their way back to modern medicine and health management. Today, we have alternative medicines or traditional medicine, which medical doctors and other health experts have admitted to have powers to tackle ailments.

Most herbal medicines admittedly are complementary, in other words; they can be used together with modern drugs to tackle health malaise.

Naturopaths or herbalists believe that every home should have some common herbs to tackle some ailments. The following herbs are recommended in homes:

Ginger: This common herb or spice should be regular in foods or teas. Those who know the usefulness of ginger use it as a condiment in soups and stews. It has gingeroces that can tackle ailments such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, cough or colds, even diabetes.

Garlic: Garlic is a common herb and is a spice and strong antibiotic. It’s effective against asthma, colds, high blood pressure. The allicin in garlic can help tackle body acidity and prevent cancer.

Diabetics are advised to always consume garlic, as it has been confirmed to reduce blood sugar. Apart from that, garlic can be used as an antiseptic. Crush some fresh garlic cloves, put in watery and use it to wash fresh wounds or sores.

Lemon Grass: There are many benefits of lemon grass tea that can help one to live a healthy life. Lemon grass is one of the few alkaline teas and it contains high level of vitamin A,C, and foliate (Vitamin B9) plus essential minerals like potassium calcium, manganese and phosphorous and a good amount of fatty acids.

Lemon grass does not only promote optimal functions of the nervous system, it also has malaria and cancer fighting properties.

Lemon grass tea is also a potent immune booster and detoxifier. It helps eliminate toxins and other metabolic wastes from the internal organs like kidneys, pancreas, urinary bladder, liver and digestive tract. Lemon grass tea is a natural analgesic that alleviates pain and inflammation. It also fights stress.

Green Tea: Green tea is a herb tea that has lots of health benefits, though it contains little caffeine. It fights high blood sugar and high blood pressure. It contains antioxidants and its other benefits include boosting memory, lowering body weight and preventing stroke. Green tea also cleanses and protects the liver with its detoxifying effect. The health-giving compound in green teas include: Catechins, polyphenols, and quercetin, which are potent antioxidants with cancer – protective and anti-aging properties.

Lemon: Just like its cousin orange, lemon is top antioxidant herb and detoxifier. It ranks high in medicinal value with many therapeutic uses . Lemon juice is a natural antiseptic and is a good body and blood purifier. The juice also helps in removing toxic side effects of drugs from the body. You can make lemon a daily routine by pressing the fluid into a warm water and drink every morning to cleanse your liver and stomach.