LG Boss Promises To Tackle Cultism

The Chairman of the Ahoada West Local Government Area, Hon Hope Ikiriko has stated that his administration places zero tolerance on cultism and other criminal activities in the area.

Ikiriko stated this while destroying the forest used as hideout by suspected cultists at the council headquarters at Akinima, last Saturday.

He noted that the decision to clear the forest was necessitated by the fact that it has for long been known to harbour cultists who use it as centre for initiation and planning of their nefarious activities.

He stressed that the security of lives and property of his people remained his major priority, adding that he would ensure zero tolerance for cult-related activities in area.

In another development, Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area (LGA), Tom Aliezi said that the new secretariat complex built by the Chief Nyesom Wike-led administration for traditional rulers in Port Harcourt would boost the morale of the custodians of the people’s culture and tradition at the grassroots.

Aliezi stated this on the sideline of the commissioning of the secretariat in Port Harcourt, last Saturday.

The chairman noted that the building of the traditional rulers’ secretariat by the governor was worth commendable, saying that it has addressed one of the major challenges of the monarchs in the state.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana