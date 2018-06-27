Group, Monarchs Partner To End Unemployment

The Chairman Ogbakor Aluu, a social crusader in the clan, Rivers State, Mr Stanley Orji, says he will partner with the council of chiefs and relevant authorities to end unemployment.

Orji, who said he would ensure that the youths desist from crimes by empowering them, also asserted that the era of youths formenting troubles had gone, as he told The Tide that he would improve their skills by providing them jobs.

He stated this shortly after his inauguration, by the chairman, Aluu Council of Chief, Chief Ken Nwobunwo at Aluu Town Hall yesterday, adding that his tenure would provide skills acquisition for youths.

The chairman who told the council of chiefs that he would promote the culture and tradition of the clan to end crimes and unemployment in the area, described the youths as future of tomorrow.

While decrying the spate of insecurity in the area, Orji said he would partner with security agencies to end crimes in the communities.

He frowned that insecurity had scared away investors in the area, even as he insisted that he would revamp the economy for better.

Orji who assured the people that he would collaborate with companies and other people in the private sector to provide jobs for the youths, appealed to them to embrace peace and shun violence.

Describing unemployment as a virus, Orji called on the youths to desist from formenting trouble, but embrace peace and progress to move the community forward.

Chinedu Wosu