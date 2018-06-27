Group Identifies Democracy As Panacea For Peace

A Port-Harcourt-based advocacy group, Advocacy for Peace, Good Governance and Social Justice has said that Nigeria’s democracy will not grow if there is no internal democracy within political parties in the country.

The President of the group, Mr. John Clement, who stated this while chatting with newsmen in Port Harcourt at the weekend, expressed regrets that most leaders of the country are not closer to the people and noted that the situation often ruptures peace within the political party.

Mr. Clement described the All Progressives Congress (APC) national Convention as an expression of lack internal democracy within the party.

He said that both Imo delegates and Delta delegates had engaged in intra-party violence in Abuja.

According to him, Imo delegates fought themselves because of division within the party in the state. Apart from Imo State, Delta State also fought themselves. This is a bad signal for our democracy. We must do something to stop the madness.

He noted that many politicians were not happy that the people did not make choices of who should rule them.

He stated that it was unfortunate that leaders were not chosen by political followers but by political leaders who foisted their cronies and loyalists on the people.

Mr. Clement said internal democracy would grow the party as it would lead to cohesion and peace within the party.

He said a situation, where members of the party were disgruntled would hardly lead to peace and internal democracy.

Mr. clement urged all to support the development of internal democracy to move the country forward.

Chidi Enyie