Go Round FC To Return Stronger After W/Cup – Coach

Go Round head coach Ngozi Elechi is confident that his team can climb further up the log after the 2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season mid-season break.

Nigeria’s top flight league is currently on a break due to the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia.

The competition will resume on July 18 with Go Round taking on Katsina United at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium in Omoku.

The ‘Dare The Lions are currently a point the relegation zone. The bottom-four teams are FC Ifeanyiubah, Sunshine Stars, Yobe Desert Stars and Heartland.

“If we win against Katsina United in our next game we will have 32 points and may not be far off from the teams at the top. All we need to do is to concentrate. Every game is important for Go Round.

“I am confident that in the second round, Go Round will do well,” Elechi said to the Omoku club media.

Their next three games are against Katsina United (home), Nasarawa United (away) and Rivers United (home).