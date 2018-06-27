Dutch Coach Returns To Ahly

Egyptian football powerhouse Al Ahly SC have officially announced the return of Dutchman Michael Lindeman.

The Dutchman has joined the Red Devils as first team’s technical staff as fitness coach. This comes after the appointment of French tactician Patrice Carteron as the new head coach earlier this week.

This is Lindeman’s second stint with Al Ahly having worked for the club during Martin Jol’s stint with the team in 2016 and departed the club along with the Dutch coach in the same year.

Lindeman spoke to the club’s official website after signing a deal with the Red Devils of Cairo.

“I have not felt away from Al Ahly for the past two years,” he said.

“I have followed every big and small part of the team by communicating with the players, my friends inside the club, the fans of the club and monitoring all their news online.”

A club statement read: “He said he was looking forward to a successful business trip with Al Ahli, in search of continuing championships, achievements and records.”

“Stressing that it is time to work and diligence, in order to maintain the success of Ahli, and the happiness of his great fans.”