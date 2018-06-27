CRSHA Speaker Fulfills Promise To Constitutents

The Speaker of Cross River State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon John Gaul Lebo has opened rural access roads in Ediba, Usumutong, Abeugo, Afafanyi and Ebom.

This is in keeping with promises made to Communities during his consultations/Town Hall meeting with the respective communities during electioneering campaigns.

As part of the requests of communities for access roads to their farm lands as well as access roads to connect communities in the affected areas, the Speaker who had vowed to oblige the people pledged his commitment to ensuring that the presence of government was positively felt across communities of Abi.

He promised to do more to further justify the confidence reposed on him by the people.

Recalling that, the Rural Access Road Projects have been ongoing as part of the proposed 2018 constituency intervention projects.

Equipment had been deployed specifically around the 10 council wards of Abi with the mission to open virgin roads and create access to farmland, rural water points, new development area as well as old existing roads in the communities, the Speaker added.