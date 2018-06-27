CRSG Unveils Advisory Committees

The Cross River State Commissioner for Works, Hon. Dane Osim-Asu, has inaugurated a Committee on Road Council on Works and an Advisory Committee on Road Safety to usher in a more robust monitoring and effective use of roads in Cross River State.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting in Calabar, the Commissioner who is also the Chairman of the Committee said membership of both Committee were drawn from the same bodies Committees.

The Commissioner pointed out that though the terms of reference for both committees were different, it was imperative for the inauguration to enable the advisory committee on road safety kick start implementation of the decision and resolution of the National Council of Works.

Hon. Dane Osim-Asu explained that the terms of reference were; creating a road map for the road sector and identifying its challenges, receiving the resolution of the National Council on Works, projecting trends, strength, weakness, opportunities and threats to road effectiveness road maintenance and safety in Cross River State.

Other term of reference is; to review performance of the road in the traffic sector in 2017 and 2018 and proffer solution for improvement.