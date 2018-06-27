Court Sends Abaribe Back To DSS Custody

A Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, ordered Abia Senator, Eyinnaya Abaribe to remain in detention of the Department of State Services, DSS.

The Justice Binta Nyako-led court gave the order while turning down Abaribe’s application for his release from DSS custody.

In her ruling, Justice Nyako said she could not order Abaribe’s release because she was not the judge who ordered his arrest.

The judge held that the circumstances that resulted in Abaribe’s recent arrest were not before her.

She expressed dissatisfaction with counsel on both sides about their manner of handling of the case, saying she will not mind prolonging the matter if they were not serious.

Abaribe was one of the sureties who signed the bail bond of the elusive leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu