Court Remands 13-Year-Old In Custody For Murder

The Chief Magistrate Court has remanded a 13-year-old girl in the Port Harcourt remand home for alleged murder.

The 13-year-old girl, Miss Amarachi Godspower, who resides with her parents in Eleme in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State is being accused of an alleged murder of one Precious Ogosu.

The accused is being tried on a one-count charge of murder which is an offence punishable under Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol 11 laws of Rivers State of Nigeria, 1999.

The mother of the accused, name withheld told The Tide that her daughter, Miss Amarachi stabbed the deceased, Precious Ogosu in self-defence during a fight between her father, herself and the deceased.

She also revealed to The Tide that her daughter had been severally harassed sexually by the deceased and his uncle, their landlord and her refusal was what led to the fight between her father, the deceased and herself.

According to her, the deceased, Precious Ogosu did not die immediately he was stabbed but spent three days at the hospital before he died.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Chief Magistrate, Sir Sokari Andrew-Jaja referred the case to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice and remanded the accused at the Port Harcourt remand home.

The case was, however, adjourned to the 10th day of July for hearing.

Boma Ikiriko