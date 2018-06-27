Airports’ Infrastructure: FAAN Wants More Private Sector Funding

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is seeking private sector funding in its efforts to boost the state of infrastructure in some of the nation’s airports.

Some of the new infrastructure which FAAN said it needed private sector participation include the construction and management of hanger facilities as well as Fixed Base Operations (FBOs) and construction and management of hospitality facilities.

The hospitality facilities include hotels, construction and management automated car parks, development of terminal building, construction of runways, taxiways and aprons.

Other infrastructures are construction and management of helipads, independent power plant (IPPs) and aviation fuel depot facility.

Managing Director/CEO of FAAN, Engr. Saleh Dunoma, who disclosed this to newsmen at the weekend in Lagos said FAAN is also demanding that the private sector partner with it in the construction and management of cargo air services for perishable agricultural produce.

He said that the aviation industry contributes over $1 billion to the Nigerian economy annually and provides more than 150,000 jobs in Nigeria, thus creating immense business opportunities for both local and foreign investors.

“Despite the recent decision of the Federal Government to concession airport facilities, FAAN has adopted the system of partnering with the private sector, a strategy that has become inevitable, given the large number of international airlines that now operates in the country.

“For third party businesses, FAAN would provide land or develop aviation and non-aeronautic facilities, under appropriate business and financial arrangement in line with commercial and investment policy guideline for leases of the agency”, Dunoma said.