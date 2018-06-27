2019 Polls: Place Trust In Wike, LG Boss Tells Voters

Executive Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State, Senibo Eugene Joshua Jaja has admonished voters in the state to see the incumbent state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike as a sincere servant of the people and queue behind him in 2019 general election in the state.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the inauguration of the newly-elected Local Government Chairman recently by the governor, Jaja explained that the state chief executive has not only fulfilled his electioneering campaign promises to the state on his first tenure in office but, that the governor has steadily shown actions that confirm his preparedness to perform even better if given the opportunity to continue in office.

He expressed optimism that Rivers people and all other residents that have attained voting age would appreciate the credible performances displayed by Governor Wike in every developmental sectors in the state by voting en-masse for him, come 2019 general elections.

The chairman of council further called for peace, unity and understanding among people in the state, pointing out that, the Wike’s administration has done much to ensure that peace is sustained in the state.

He quoted the avalanche people-oriented projects and programmes executed by the current government in the oil-rich state as clear indices by a man that has love and future of his people at heart.

Senibo Eugene Jaja explained the reasons behind the formation of some political pressure groups, saying, “ours is a simple show of solidarity or identification with a man and government that exhibit its sincere and adequate actions targeted at uplifting the living standard of the people which include, women, children and the youth.

-Bethel Toby