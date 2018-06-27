2019 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers: Venue Wears New Look

With three days to dunk off the 2019 FIBA Men’s World Cup qualifiers, the Indoor Sports Hall, Surulere, Lagos, is wearing a new look as renovation continues ahead of the competition which begins on June 29.

The renovation being carried out by the Nigeria Basketball Federation is coming more than three decades after the stadium was commissioned in 1972.

The NBBF President, Musa Kida, while inspecting the project expressed satisfaction with the progress recorded so far in turning around the venue to host the qualifiers.

He told newsmen that the renovation which could not be carried out by past presidents of the federation was now a reality.

“This project which should have been done by the Federal Government is currently being carried out by our federation because we are partners in progress when it comes to sports development.

“We are happy with the way work is going on and we are optimistic that the venue will be ready before Friday, Jump Ball Day.

“The lights have been fixed, the dressing rooms are ready, toilets and bathrooms for players and fans are now in top shape, while filling of cracked walls have been completed.

“The contactors are now focused on painting the exterior of the facility,’’ Kida said.

Kida thanked some of the organisations that assisted them in the renovation.

He said that they had done greatly in ensuring that the federation fulfilled its obligations in getting the facility ready on time.

Kida also promised that the federation would continue to provide quality and transparent leadership for all stakeholders.

“In a short space of time that we assumed office, we have been able to attract credible institutions that are ready to partner with us in our vision of taking basketball to a new height.

“This is a new frontier we are exploring, bringing international basketball closer to our fans in Nigeria and we are grateful to our sponsors for their unwavering contributions,’’ he said.

Nigeria will compete alongside Mali, Rwanda and Uganda in the 2nd window of the World Cup qualifiers from June 29 to July 1at the Lagos sports city.