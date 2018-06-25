Wike Lays Foundation For SUG Secretariat, ’Morrow

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike will tomorrow lay the foundation of the construction of the Students Union Government (SUG) secretariat building at the state university (RSU).

The Vice Chancellor of the State University (RSU), Prof Blessing C. Didia disclosed this during the 30th convocation press briefing held at the VC’s conference hall in Port Harcourt last Thursday.

Didia said the state chief executive would also on that day commission the Faculty of Education building constructed by the institution anchored through internally generated revenue.

According to him, the project commissioning and the foundation laying ceremony were part of the activities lined up for the 30th convocation ceremony of the university slated for Tuesday 26t June, 2018.

He used the opportunity to thank the state governor who is also the visitor of the institution for keeping to his promise to build a befitting student secretariat as well as the various projects completed in the school.