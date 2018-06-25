UK Lauds Wike On Education Dev …Wike Has Defined Good Governance -Sultan

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Paul Awkright has commended Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for investing in girl-child education, noting that no country can develop if it fails to educate her girls.

Speaking while commissioning Government Girls Secondary School, Rumuokwuta, last Saturday, Awkright called for greater investments in girl-child education.

He said: “There is no reason why we should neglect half of our population who can help ensure the prosperity of the country. That is why education is important. That is why girl child-education is important. Without girl-child education, this country cannot thrive”.

While thanking the people of Rivers State for their warm reception, he said he was genuinely pleased to be in the state which was the heart of the Niger Delta region.

“I am particularly pleased that I am here for the commissioning of a girl’s school. I have a daughter. I know how important it is to see girls educated. That they receive a minimum of 12 years of quality education.

“When they are educated, they marry later. When they marry later, they have fewer children. They can contribute to the economy. They can fulfill themselves”, the British high commissioner said.

“The joy in the air was contagious. Hundreds of students and old girls of Government Girls Secondary School, Rumuokwuta celebrated Wike’s golden touch to their institution.

They sang pro-Wike songs, danced and urged the Rivers State governor to sustain the delivery of quality education for all students.

Speaking at the event, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike stated that his administration was committed to quality education, hence the transformation of selected schools.

Wike noted that critical investments have been made to improve quality of teaching and learning in the interest of the development of the state.

He announced that the school would return to its old uniform, while the primary school would be fenced off from the secondary section.

“We will contract the maintenance of this school to members of the host communities. They will cut the grass and clean the environment of the school.

“We shall provide security in the school. Beginning Monday, nobody is allowed to trek across the school premises. This is a girl’s school and their security is paramount”, he said.

Wike warned the principal of the school against hiring out facilities of the institution for conferences, noting that boys would no longer be allowed to play football in the institution.

In a project description, Rivers State Education Commissioner, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja said the school which was established in 1972, was allowed to decay beyond measures by previous administrations.

He said all the structures in the school were dilapidated, pointing out that the Wike administration demolished them and built new structures.

The education commissioner stated that the school has four new hostels, a major 960-seater Assembly Hall, sick bay, several science and other laboratories, sports facilities and new internal roads.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, last Saturday, decorated his recently promoted aide-de-camp (ADC), Haruna Bomby with his new rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

The governor was assisted during the decoration at the Government House, Port Harcourt by the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed.

Wike congratulated his ADC on the elevation, and urged him to continue to serve dutifully.

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar has declared that the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has opened the eyes of Nigerians on the true meaning of good governance through the delivery of quality projects.

This is as the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers formally honoured Governor Nyesom Wike with the title: “The Pride of Rivers State” for his outstanding developmental strides.

Commissioning the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers’ Secretariat Complex constructed by the administration of Wike, last Friday, the Sultan of Sokoto christened the governor, “Mr Opener”.

He said: “We will continue to commend you as long as the people commend you. I call you ‘Mr Opener’ because you have opened eyes to what governance should be. What you are doing will endear you to the people”.

He noted that the transformation of Rivers State under the leadership of Wike was real, pointing out that most of the projects being commissioned as part of the Third Year Anniversary were inspected by traditional rulers after their national meeting in January, 2018.

“We saw these projects with our eyes, nobody told us. You cannot say that this governor has not worked. Even the enemies of progress will acknowledge that something is being done”, the Sultan said.

The Sultan of Sokoto noted that government was a process where the leader continues to do what is right, and praised Wike for doing what was right for Rivers people.

Abubakar urged the Rivers State governor to concentrate on agriculture, especially oil palm production when the people actualise their support for him next year.

He stated that no matter the situation, the votes of Rivers people must count and the people allowed to determine their leaders.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike said that his administration resolved to construct a befitting place where the traditional rulers would share ideas and contribute to the development of the state.

He said that his administration has worked closely with the traditional rulers to build peace which has led to the development of the state.

Wike said: “I will always give priority to the welfare of traditional rulers. The traditional rulers are key to the stability of the country”.

The governor said that his administration was committed to the delivery of projects, noting that the administration would continue to commission key projects irrespective of criticisms by the opposition.

He thanked the state traditional rulers for honouring him, adding that the honour would spur him to greater service.

Chairman of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers and Amayanabo of Opobo, King Dandeson Douglas-Jaja said the secretariat would serve as a centre to preserve culture and tradition of the people of the state.

Also speaking, Eze Ekpeye Logbo, Eze Robinson O. Robinson stated that Rivers people would re-elect the governor next year because of his planting of projects across the state.

Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Victor Ihunwo assured the Rivers State governor that the residents of the area would re-elect him.

Special Adviser on Special Projects to the Rivers State Governor, Alabo George Kerley said the secretariat was mid-wifed and delivered by Wike, adding that the facilities in the structure would enhance the deliberations of the traditional rulers.