Travelling On Train Excites Femi, Dakolo

Two Nigerian music stars, Oritse Femi and Timi Dakolo, yesterday in Russia, said they were happy the Super Eagles’ 2-0 defeat of Iceland on Friday made their sacrifice worthwhile.

The two artistes said they had no complaints after embarking on a 20-hour travel from St Petersburg to Volgograd to watch the team’s second Group D match.

Tidesports source reports that the Super Eagles’ second match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia was played at the Volgograd Arena.

“Nothing is too much to sacrifice to cheer the Super Eagles. I am so excited to be a Nigerian. It was a great game. The Super Eagles on Friday made us proud Nigerians here in Russia.

“I had to travel for 20 hours on a train from St Petersburg to Volgograd to watch the match. All flights were fully booked. I could not get a flight ticket and I didn’t want to miss the match.

“But I was determined to be at the stadium to cheer the Super Eagles in the must-win match against Iceland. So, the only option was to travel by train.

“I am very happy with the outcome of the match. I’m a proud Nigerian. I am green, I’m bleeding green,” Dakolo, a 37-year-old singer, said.

Oritse Femi, full name Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele, said on his part that the 2-0 win has returned the smile to the faces of Nigerians.

“I was very happy just like millions of other Nigerians all over the world to see the Super Eagles beat Iceland 2-0.

“The Eagles have put smiles on the faces of Nigerians. I’m so excited that the Super Eagles on Friday showed the never-die spirit Nigerians are known for.

“It was amazing. It is `do-able Naija’ for life,” the 33-year-old singer-songwriter and performer said.

Meanwhile, some other Nigerian football fans have however urged the Super Eagles to quickly put the 2-0 victory against Iceland behind them and focus on the last group game against Argentina.