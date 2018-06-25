Tertiary Institutions Condoning Sexual Harassment In Trouble – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that his government would henceforth deal with any university council in the country that fails to deal with reported cases of sexual harassment on their campus.

Represented at the 29th and 30th combined convocation ceremony of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) by the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abdulrashid Adamu Abubakar, Buhari said he had directed the National Economic Council (NEC) to convene a special session Thursday, this week to interact with the Minister of Education and his team on challenges facing the education sector.

He added that the council was expected to receive briefings on issues such as out of school children, basic and secondary education, tertiary education and entrepreneurship as well as the thorny issue of funding and the judicious utilisation of the funds.

He explained that the overall objective of the proposed meeting on education was to underscore his administration’s determination to transform the country’s human resources into assets of economic growth adding that Nigerian universities must be prepared to play a major role in the progress of the nation.

He said: “To play any major role in Nigeria’s social, economic, political and cultural transformation, however, all universities in the country must demonstrate commitment to the core values of honesty, integrity, transparency, accountability and rule of law.