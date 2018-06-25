Sports Officer Urges S’Eagles To Step Up Game

The Chief Executive Officer of Dominion Sports Club, Elioparanwo, Port Harcourt, Egwurugwu Dominion says Super Eagles should step up their game against Argentina in their final group D match in the on- going FIFA World Cup in Russia.

He advised them to improve on the tactics they used during the match against Iceland, because, Argentina has a lot of football stars who will bring their qualities to bear on the game.

He however believes that Super Eagles will progress to the next stage of the competition.

Dominion stated this in a telephone interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt after the Super Eagles defeated Iceland 2-0 in their second group match in the Mundia.

Nigeria is in group D alongside Argentina, Iceland and Croatia.

The CEO of Dominion Soccer Club, explained that the only way Eagles can defeat Argentina in their final group D match is to be technically fit in all faculties of the game.

“Argentina cannot stop Nigeria no matter their star players, he said.

According to him, the Eagles should forget the defeat against Argentina in their last friendly match last year and focus on a tomorrow’s match, adding that, a friendly match is different from tournament.

He described the performance of the Super Eagles against Iceland as encouraging adding that it was a bad performance in the opening game against Croatia and expressed optimism of defeating Argentina.

He urged the Super Eagles coach Geohot Rohr, to endeavor to sustain the standard of his team and forget the winning against Iceland, because a win against will enable them qualify.

Also speaking, a female football player, success Ihouma said that, the Eagles will defeat Argentina and qualify from their group to play in the round of 16.

Kiadum Edookor