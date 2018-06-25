RSNC GM Tasks Workers On Hard Work

The General Manager of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Mr. Vincent Ake has called on workers of the corporation to discharge their duties in fairness to their employers.

Ake, who gave the charge last Friday at the Second Quarter Best Staff Award ceremony of the corportion, which held at the corporation’s Press Hall stated that a good worker will surely receive his remuneration and works with a clear conscience.

The General Manager advised the staff not to join the group of workers that loiter from office to office rather than diligently carrying out their assigned duties.

He noted that hardwork pays and commended the five selected staff from various departments for the second quarter of 2018 award. He said: “It is hardwork that has kept the corporation in business over the years”, adding that “it is hardwork that has made it possible for The Tide to be on the news stands along with other dailies”.

He charged the entire staff to eschew indolence and deliver on their jobs with valuable tools, saying, “only a bad worker argues with his tools”.

He promised to priotise staff welfare and stated that the Best Staff Award would continue throughout his stay as General Manager of the corporation.

In her address, the Director of Administration, Mrs Emi Jameson noted that punctuality, regularity, responsibility, quality of work and interpersonal relationship among others were the criteria used for the selection of the best staff in the various departments in the corporation.

Delivering the vote of thanks, the Director, General Services, Mr Chris Orji thanked the General Manager for the initiative and charged the award recipients not to rest on their oars, but to rather work harder.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, Tubotamuno Egerton thanked the management for finding them worthy to be honoured and promised that they would work harder. He, however, appealed for the implementation of workers promotions and increments.

Highpoint of the ceremony was the presentation of certificates and cash gifts to the awardees who are Tubotamuno Egerton, Business Development, Kevin Nengia, Editorial, Soibifaa Harry-Paul, Production, Tamunoiminabo Tobins, Administration and Gift Odoi, Finance and Accounts.

Tonye Nria-Dappa