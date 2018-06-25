PANDEF Rejects Reduction Of Maritime University Grants

The Pan Niger Delta Forum, (PANDEF) has described as unacceptable the reduction made from the 5billion naira initially approved for the take off of the Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Warri South Local Government Area, by the National Assembly in the 2018 Appropriation Act.

It has therefore called for the immediate reversal of the deliberate reduction of the sum by the National Assembly in the interest of peace and wellbeing of the Niger Delta people who had made so much sacrifice for growth of the nation.

It also lamented the refusal of non-implementation of financial provision in the ACT establishing the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Effurun, and urged that this be done as a matter of urgency in order to guarantee the financial independence of the institution.

Making these demands in a statement signed by its National Secretary, Dr. Alfred Mulade, PANDEF noted that its concern was borne out of the fact that these Institutions were both specialized Universities established with the mandate to train high caliber manpower in the Maritime and Oil /Gas Industries in the country.

According to the statement, “These actions of the National Assembly are capable of truncating the laudable objectives upon which these universities were established”.

“It is quite disheartening to note that the less than adequate budgetary provision of N5billion for the take-off of the Nigerian University, Okerenkoko, ridiculously slashed to a paltry N3.4Billion, is unacceptable”.

“To add to this is the very disappointing non-financial implementation of the Federal Petroleum University of Petroleum Resources ( FUPRE act) is an affront and defeat on the realization of the core mandate of this institution”.