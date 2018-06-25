‘Ogoni Guber Bid, Realisable Under PDP’

Some key stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogoni have declared that only the party offers the hope for the actualisation of the Ogoni governorship bid.

A stalwart of the PDP in Ogoni, Senator Lee Maeba who spoke with The Tide in an interview at his Luuwa country home recently, said the development projects executed in Ogoni by Governor Wike were clear testimonies that the PDP meant well for the Ogonis.

Maeba who dismissed claims of popularity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogoni, said the APC had nothing to offer the people of Ogoni in terms of development except to steal the people’s mandate.

He recalled that the December 2016 re-run election in the state was an eye opener to the people of Ogoni and Rivers State in general, the fact that neither does APC believe in practical democracy, nor has anything to offer the people.

He hinted that the people of Ogoni have resolved to support Wike for a second term in office, and urged the people to always support the PDP in the area to attract sustainable development to Ogoni land.

On the prospect of an Ogoni Governor emerging on the platform of the PDP, Maeba said: “The Ogoni governorship project would be achieved on the platform of the PDP because the party is on ground in the area”.

On his part, another chieftain of the PDP in Ogoni, Hon Dumnamene Deekor, also dismissed claims of APC of offering the chances of an Ogoni Governor in Rivers State in 2019.

Deekor, who is the state Commissioner for Works, said APC leaders in Ogoni were alien to the people and had nothing to offer.

He said the Ogoni people were fully mobilised to avert a replay of the December 2016 re-run poll in which the people’s mandate was stolen by the APC.

Stories by Taneh Beemene