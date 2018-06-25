NOA Lauds RSIEC On Credible LG Polls

The Rivers State Director, National Orientation Agency, Mr. Oliver Wolugbom has commended the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission and the people of Rivers State for the successful and peaceful conduct of the June 16, 2018 local government elections.

Wolugbom called on the people to take advantage of the presence of the chairmen and councillors in the local government areas to actively contribute ideas that would enrich the development process as well as use such platforms to address their grievances.

The NOA boss expressed joy at the level of maturity and orderly conduct displayed by the RSIEC officials at the elections.

According to him, it suggests that democracy was gradually taking root in the state.

He used the opportunity to congratulate the newly elected chairmen and councillors of the various local government areas on their victory at the polls, and urged them to live up to their responsibility by promoting the tenets of democracy and development in their various localities.

Wolugbom advised the elected councillors and chairmen to run an open and inclusive government where all stakeholders, irrespective of party affiliations, should be provided the window to contribute, saying that this would give room for people to use their intellectual, physical and material resources for the development of their various communities.

He urged them to emulate the infrastructural development mindset of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration and ensure that they embark on and leave infrastructural legacies for the benefit of posterity, pointing out that security and welfare of the people should be paramount.