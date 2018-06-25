New National Officers Of APC Emerge [SEE LIST]

Results of elections conducted at the two-day national convention of ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for national officers are ready.
The following members of the APC emerged key national leaders of the party:
1. Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman
2. Niyi Adebayo, Deputy National Chairman
(South)
3. Lawal Shuaibu, Deputy National Chairman (North)
4. Hillary Etegbo, Vice-Chairman (South-South)
5. Emmanuel Eneukwu, Vice Chairman (South- East)
6. Bankole Oluwajana, Vice Chairman (South- West)
7. Inuwa Abdulkadir, Vice Chairman (North-West)
8. Mustapha Salisu, Vice Chairman (North-East)
10. Mai Mala Buni, National Secretary
11. Adamu Fanda, Treasurer
12. Tunde Bello, National Financial Secretary
13. Ibrahim Masari, National Welfare Secretary
14. George Moghalu, National Auditor
15. Bolaji Abdullahi, National Publicity Secretary
16. Salamatu Umar, National Women Leader
17. Abubakar L. Shayyu, National Youth Leader
18. Babatunde Ogala, National Legal Adviser
19. Misbahu L Didi, Representative of the physically-challenged
