N’Delta Vital For National Dev -Wike

The Rivers State Government says the Niger Delta is the main area and region for oil production and development in Nigeria.

Wike stated this during the launch of “Defiant Embers”, a documentary highlighting the economic opportunities in the Niger Delta, organised by the British High Commission in Nigeria at Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt, last Friday.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Wike said despite the fact that the oil-rich region was the source of 70 per cent of Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings, over 70 per cent of the population in the region live on an average of less than $2 a day.

He said Rivers State produces 40 per cent of Nigerian oil and 60 per cent of Nigerian gas, with a per capita income of $3,965 which compares favourably with the national per capita of $2,640.

The State Chief Executive said the lack of attention by the Federal Government to the dredging of the NPA Wharf has led to several loss of jobs for our youth, thereby increasing youth restiveness and unemployment.

According to him, the deplorable condition of the East-West Road leading to the Oil and Gas Free Zone, Onne, has rendered the zone moribund, with much loss of economic activities, noting that the main economic driver was a large pool of skilled and unskilled manpower available in the state.

He said his administration has initiated a RIVSJOBS platform which keeps a database that enables employers and job seekers to access themselves easily, while massive road infrastructural development has effectively opened up all of Port Harcourt Metropolis making it more investor friendly and generally improving the security outlay.

The governor said “road rehabilitation in the rural areas is opening up access for agricultural products and enhancing market potentials. This presents a unique opportunity for non-oil sector development targeting agricultural sectors with high growth potential”.

While commending the British High Commissioner, Mr Paul Awkright and his team at the British High Commission, Abuja for the laudable initiative of raising economic consciousness in the Niger Delta through the documentary, Wike however, expressed the need for Nigeria to conduct free, fair and credible polls next year.

“As we cannot also separate economic opportunities in the Niger Delta from a stable democratic process, it is needful to advocate for the conduct of transparent and credible elections by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and the entrenchment of the statutory role of the security agencies to provide the enabling environment for free and fair elections”, he stressed.

In his remarks, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright, said lack of stability in the Niger Delta region was a major source of concern, appealing for the challenges to be handled.