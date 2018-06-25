MFN Set To Hold Stakeholders Submit, July

Muaythai Federation of Nigeria (MFN) says arrangements have been concluded to hold her stakeholders meeting second week of next month, adding that the summit is to brainstorm and proffer solutions on matters affecting the Federation.

The President of MFN, Comrade Paul Egonu, made this known in an exclusive interview with Tidesport, at the weekend, in Port Harcourt.

He explained that the stakeholders’ meeting scheduled to hold at the National Stadium, Lagos, is also to discuss how to promote Muaythai and feature at the forthcoming National Youth Games at Ilorin and National Sports Festival in Abuja, this year.

According to him, Muaythai as a sport is one of the fastest growing sports in Nigeria, adding that the Federation would do what it can for the sport to be included in any competition.

“We are prepared to hold our stakeholders meeting. The meeting will create an avenue for members to suggest on how to promote and improve Muaythai in Nigeria.

“Apart from that, we are to plan and prepare how we can win medals in the forthcoming competitions, because currently Muaythai is widely accepted in Nigeria and the fastest growing Sport, “Comrade Egonu said.

The MFN President used the opportunity to congratulate the former President of MFN, Hon. Solomon A. Eke, over his landslide victory at the just concluded local government elections, in Rivers State, to emerge as the executive chairman of Obio/ Akpor Local Government Area in the State.

He further appealed to Hon. Eke who is also the Chairman of Rivers State Karate Association to assist the association to achieve its objectives.

