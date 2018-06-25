Group Promises To Partner LG Boss On Peace, Security

A group under the aegis of Police Community Forum, Khana Local Government chapter says it will partner with the newly elected Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Hon Lateh Lah Loolo and his team, to combat crime and promote peace in the area.

Chairman of Khana chapter of the forum, Comrade Kpugisi Neemene, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said the development of Khana depended on the prevalence of peace.

He said the forum had a cardinacl objective and mandate of partnering with critical stakeholders in ensuring that crime and other social vices in the area were properly tackled.

Neemene described the newly elected chairman of Khana Local Government area as an illustrious son worthy of piloting the affairs of the area, and called on the people of Khana to give him the maximum support to succeed.

The chairman of the forum also urged the Khana council boss to place premium on youth empowerment to check youth restiveness and under development of the area.

“We in the Khana police community forum are happy over your victory at the last local government election in Rivers State, and we have confidence in your ability to lead the people of Khana to achieve greater heights of development. We have a moral responsibility to partner with your administration to promote peace and development in the area”, he said.

Meanwhile the chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Hon Lateh Lah Loolo, has stated that his administration has zero tolerance for crime.

The chairman who stated this at a function in Luawii community in Khana LGA called on parents to play active roles in the inculcation of good morals and values on their children to minimise their involvement in criminalities.

He assured that his administration would work with stakeholders in the area to bring economic transformation into the area.