Ex-CTC Chairman Bags Outstanding Service Award

The Nigerian Association of Young Planners, Rivers State Chapter has presented an Outstanding Service Award to the immediate past Caretaker Committee Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Chief Prince Noble Amadi for his excellent performance in office.

While presenting the award to the former council boss in Port Harcourt last Saturday, the President of the association, Comrade Tom Jaja Oju said Chief Amadi was singled out for the honour in recognition of his all-round contributions and valuable services to the people of the local government in particular and the state in general.

He noted that while serving as CTC chairman, Chief Amadi restored total health in the local government and its environs and made giant development strides in the areas of sanitation, security, youth empowerment and women development, among others, stressing that while appointing the Rumueme-born politician as Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Nyesom Wike knew that Chief Amadi had all it takes to bring the desired changes to the local government and the state.

“We are here to honour Chief Prince Noble Amadi on his development strides and for the priceless impacts he made while he served as CTC chairman of Obio/Akpor. And we have noted his prodigious efforts and contributions towards the development of Obio/Akpor local government area, especially in ending street trading. We are highly impressed with his new ways and approaches in our political order”, he said, describing the former council chairman as a leader with a difference and character.

Comrade Oju, however, advised Chief Amadi to work with the present chairman of the local government area, Hon Solomon Abel Eke in order to continue to render valuable services to the people of the area.

In his response, the former Caretaker Committee Chairman, Chief Prince Noble Amadi thanked the association for deeming it necessary to honour him with the award, particularly against the backdrop that he did not lobby for it, even when there were other local government chairmen in the state and the country.

Chief Amadi said he would remain grateful to God for single- handedly using Governor Nyesom Wike to give him the opportunity to serve the people, and assured that he would always stand with the Governor and never to betray the trust and confidence he reposed on him.

The former CTC chairman, also urged Rivers people to continue to support the governor, and called on those without permanent voters cards to go and get them in order to re-elect him come 2019.

He used the forum to reel out his achievements while in office, and attributed his success to the grace of God. According to him, his administration did a lot of renovation work at the council secretariat as well as empowered the poor and the needy.

Chief Amadi advised members of the association to be focused and adhere strictly to laid down rules and principles governing their operations in order to remain useful to the society.

