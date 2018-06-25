Eko Disco Warns Against Attack On Staff

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) last Saturday warned against attack on its staff, who are on lawful duty within their network areas.

EKEDC’s General Manager, Corporate Communications Units, Mr Godwin Idemudia in a statement in Lagos, said the warning became necessary as some of their customers are mobilising against their staff on lawful duty.

Idemudia said that recently the police had charged one Waheed Ayanshola of Opeloyeru Street, Doyin, Orile, Lagos, to court on June 22 for assault on one of EKEDC staff.

According to him, the case is before an Ebute Metta Magistrate, Lagos.

Idemudia, however, warned that anyone caught assaulting the company staff would be made to face the wrath of the law.

The company had in May decried the spate of violent attacks on its workers while on lawful duties.

It said that their workers had been attacked by people claiming to be protesting against epileptic power supply.