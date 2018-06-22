Woman Delivers Cat During Deliverance Service In Church

A woman (name unknown) has allegedly delivered a cat during a deliverance service at the God of Action Liberation Ministry, a.k.a, Shallom Embassy in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Our correspondent gathered that the woman had not menstruated for the past three years since she became pregnant.

She delivered the cat which reportedly died minutes after it came out from the woman’s womb.

An Ughelli based Journalist, Ode Williams who claimed to be a member of the church said,”It’s not fake. I was there live and I witnessed it.”

When our correspondent contacted the General Overseer of God in Action Liberation Ministry, a.k.a, Shallom Embassy, Prince Ovie Emmanuel to speak on the miracle which has left many in doubt, he confirmed the report saying,”It happened yesterday at about 8pm during a programme”

The General Overseer who spoke through a cleric of the church, Pastor Great Otejiri said,”It is a spiritual thing that cannot be explained. It’s a supernatural occurence by the kingdom of darkness and the Kingdom of light took it out of the woman.”

The cleric who could not give the full names of the woman in question, however, invited our correspondent to attend the ongoing programme to get more details of the development so as to quench the doubts from the public.

Our correspondent however, managed to obtain the photograph of the woman and the cat at the time she delivered inside the church.