Wike, Nigeria’s Best Performing Gov …As RSG Rolls Out 15 Roads In Okochiri -Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has stated that the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has continued to win the best governor’s award because of his state-wide delivery of relevant projects.

Speaking before commissioning 11 roads under the Isiokpo internal roads Phase 1 constructed by the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike in Ikwerre Local Government Area, yesterday, Abubakar said that Wike has won the “Governor of the Year Award” consecutively since 2016 because he was executing projects to improve the lives of the people.

He said: “Since May this year as part of the Third Anniversary of Governor Wike’s administration, one project is commissioned each day. The Isiokpo internal roads form part of the projects.

“No wonder, Governor Wike keeps winning the “Best Governor of the Year” consecutively since 2016. No governor has achieved that record. It will be very difficult to beat that record.

“I am extremely proud of Governor Wike’s achievements and we are proud of the governor’s leadership”.

The former vice president noted that he appreciates the quality of work done so far by Wike because he lived in Port Harcourt and understands the profound nature of the projects delivered.

In his remarks at the commissioning ceremony, Wike said that the second phase of Isiokpo internal roads would be completed before the end of this year.

The governor also announced that the Ibaa-Isiokpo Road would also be completed and commissioned by the end of the year.

Wike said that the commissioning of projects will be sustained because of the need to keep Nigerians informed on the massive infrastructural regeneration in the state.

The governor said the previous administration in the state could not commission projects because no projects existed.

“When we make promises, we fulfill our promises. We are not like those who make promises and give excuses why they cannot be achieved”, he said.

Wike urged Isiokpo people to reciprocate the developmental strides of his administration by ensuring they support PDP in 2019.

Former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia described the delivery of the Isiokpo internal roads as historic, saying that Wike has shown love to the people of the area.

Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Engr Samuel Nwanosike assured Wike that the people of the area will support his re-election, because he has done what their brother, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi could not do for them.

In a project description, Rivers State Works Commissioner, Hon Dumnamene Dekor said that the majority of the 11 roads are completely new, while they span 11 kilometres, adding that the roads would boost agro-based businesses in the area.

There was traditional display of the Ekpo masquerades to mark the commissioning.

In a move to grow the economy of Okrika Local Government Area, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, last Wednesday, rolled out 15 roads in Okochiri Kingdom.

The 15 roads comprise of one link road and 14 internal roads, constructed to boost connectivity of the ancient riverine community.

Commissioning the 11.5-kilometre Okochiri internal roads, Wike said that his administration resolved to construct the community roads to bring development to the people of the area.

He said with the completion of the Okochiri internal roads, economic activities will appreciate, alongside the improvement of the value of community lands.

“This is pure development to the people of Okochiri town. Now, the people will have access to their communities and the value of land will appreciate.

“We are executing projects and that is why we are commissioning projects. We want good things for our people. Therefore, we will continue to develop our communities”, the governor said.

While commending the people of the area for supporting the contractors to deliver, he lauded former minister of transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo and the Amayanabo of Okochiri, King Ateke Tom for placing their people ahead of personal considerations.

On the forthcoming elections, Wike said that his focus for now was to serve the people, noting that when it is time for politics, he would enter the political mode.

He said: “We are focused on working for the people of Rivers State. Our objective is to deliver. We are masters of this game. This is our job. When the time for politics comes, we will know the professionals”.

The former minister of transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo said with the kind gesture by the Rivers State governor, the Okrika people would support Wike 100 per cent.

“The support of Okrika people for Governor Wike has nothing to do with party politics. It is because he has wiped away the tears of our people.

“Governor Wike must accept our call on him to contest the 2019 General Election. We will contribute to buy the governorship form for him. Our people will deliver the votes”, Sekibo said.

He said though he served at different levels of government, he was unable to attract projects of this nature.

Sekibo, however, said that with his relationship with the Wike administration, he has been able to attract major road projects for his people.

“I can now look my people in the face and say that my relationship with government brought meaningful projects. For us, Okrika people, we have no choice but to stand with Governor Wike in 2019”, he said.

The Rivers State Works Commissioner, Hon Dumnamene Dekor said no roads existed in the area before Wike embarked on the construction of the internal roads.

In his remarks, Chairman of Okrika Local Government Area, Mr Philemon Iwoloma said that the roll out of the internal roads shows Wike’s love for grassroots development.

The occasion was attended by traditional rulers, youth and women groups.

The Amayanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, King Ateke Tom, in a speech read on his behalf, said Wike has made history by constructing and commissioning projects in the area.