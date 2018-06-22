W/Cup: Viewing Centre Operators Ready For Nigeria, Iceland Cracker

Some relaxation and viewing centres in Okitipupa, Ondo State, say they are ready to host fans for the Super Eagles and Iceland match today in the ongoing World Cup in Russia.

A check by newsmen yesterday in Okitipupa revealed that relaxation centres have stocked beers, pepper soup, serviced their electricity generators, wall screen TV’s and properly arranged their centres.

The operators who spoke with newsmen said they made good sales during the Nigeria versus Croatia match which informed their decision to prepare well for the Eagles and Iceland match.

They urged football fans across the country to rally support and pray for the Eagles to triumph to the next round.

Mr Ayo Sehindemi, a relaxation centre operator, told newsmen that football fans were left with no option than to patronise them since Okitipupa and its environs had been in total blackout for the past four years.

Tidesports source gathered that his sales had increased since the beginning of the World Cup, especially during the Nigeria/Croatia match.

“You know this town does not have electricity for the past four years, so we are expecting more football fans here and that is why we are preparing to welcome more customers,’’ Sehindemi said.

Another operator, Mr Ade Famorisin, who also said he recorded high sales during the last Nigeria/Croatia match, said he was putting finishing touches to his preparations.

“Many of the football lovers preferred relaxation centres to watch football for them to exchange views; the more they come, the better for us,’’ Famorisin said.

Mrs Ann Ahmed, who regretted her out-of-stock problem on Nigeria’s match, said she was fully prepared for the Nigeria/Iceland match.

“I pray that Nigeria would excel in today’s match because we will have more customers when they win,’’ she said.

Mr Peter Babajide, a viewing centre operator, said his sales increased since the beginning of the World Cup and urged Nigerians to pray for the Eagles to win their match against Iceland.

Another viewing centre operator, Emeka Ifeanyi, also said that he had serviced his electricity generator and ensured that everything was in order, noting that he was optimistic the Eagles would win against Iceland.

“The Eagles technical crew should do their best, I support Eagles because if they did not win this crucial match, then it’s the end of the road for us to record high sales,’’ Ifeanyi said.

It would be recalled that Eagles have zero point because they lost 2-0 to Croatia in their first Group D encounter.

Their match against Iceland today will determine their fate at the ongoing World Cup.