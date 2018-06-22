Unknown Gunmen Kill Man In Onitsha Market

The dead body of a 21-year-old man identified as Emmanuel Nwankwo, has been found at the shoes site, Relief Market, Okpoko in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, near Onitsha.

The deceased who was also identified as a resident of New Estate, Oba, was said to have been found lying unconscious with bullet injury by one Charles Ene, a security guard in the market while on night patrol.

Our source gathered that the guard, on sighting the body, alerted the police, who quickly stormed the area and rushed him to the hospital where he was certified dead.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed said the body was certified dead by the medical doctor at Onitsha General Hospital, where he was taken to by the police detectives attached to Okpoko division and led by the DPO, Ibrahim Jauro.

He said the corpse had since been deposited at the mortuary for postmortem examination.

According to Mohammed, preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was shot on his thigh, adding that one expended ammunition of 7.62mm was recovered at the scene.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered for immediate transfer of the case to Department of Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation in order to ascertain the actual cause of the incident,” he added.