Towards Accountability In Governance

Serap is at it again. For over a decade, the non-governmental organisation, Socio – Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has been championing the campaign for transparency, accountability and good governance in the country. It has demanded for many things, including asking President Muhammadu Buhari to end monitoring of Nigerians on the social media by military authorities, asking the Federal Government to withdraw the ‘clumsy, arbitrary and selective looting list’; asking political parties to make public their accounts among many other demands.

This time, the organisation is demanding for transparency and accountability in the power sector. Last week, it sued the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola over his failure to account for “the spending on the privatisation of the electricity sector and the exact amount of post-privatisation spending on generation companies (GENCOS), distribution companies(DISCOS) and Transmission Company of Nigeria”. The NGO wants the minister to explain if such spending came from budgetary allocations or other sources; to provide specific details on the privatisation of the companies and the individuals involved; and to publish the information widely including on a dedicated website.

It is really a shame that our public office holders are compelled to release information meant to be in the public domain. Really, why do our leaders have issues with accountability and transparency? From the federal, states to local government levels, the story is the same. They hoard information on practically everything, including the President’s medical report and bill, the states’ budgets, the cost of projects executed and many others. Yet all these are done with the peoples’ money. Many a times people have demanded that their states budget be made available to the people but the people responsible wouldn’t comply. The result then is that the state chief executives run the states like their private enterprises.

That is why SERAP must be commended for taking the bold step in suing the power minister. How do you explain a situation where several years after the country’s power sector was privatised, millions of Nigerians are still in darkness? A lot of people still rely on power generating sets for their businesses, domestic and other uses. Many people still complain about outrageous bills for electricity not consumed, and poor power supply from distribution firms. Not to talk of millions of people who are still being exploited through the estimated billing method. What then is the essence of the whole privatisation? Was it to enrich a few privileged individuals whose companies had no prior experience in the power sector as being insinuated? And why hide the information from citizens that want it. No one is saying the information is not there. The question is, why can’t it be made public?

Let us hope that this suit will unravel the mysteries surrounding the privatisation of the power sector and allow Nigerians to know what actually transpired. Perhaps the eventual outcome of the court case will make our leaders to be more accountable and transparent.

The truth is that making information about the activities of government widely available to the public will not only serve the public interest but also increase people’s confidence and trust in the leaders. It will increase the support base of the government and eliminated a lot of problems. So if the people are paying taxes and you claim to have used the money to execute projects, you should give account to the people about their money. You shouldn’t wait for them to demand for it or even worse, deny them the information when they demand for it. They have the right to such information. The wealth of the people should be used judiciously in their best interest and they shouldn’t be kept in the dark about the transactions done with their money.

SERAP has set the pace, let other organizations and individual follow. Let us begin to demand accountability from our leaders. Incidentally the Freedom of Information Act which is supposed to be helpful in accessing certain information has been in existence since 2011 yet it has been very useful. But that should not deter us from demanding for accountability from our leaders. Right now it might seem like a herculean task but gradually we will get them to begin to open the books, using all legal means.

Calista Ezeaku