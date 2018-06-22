Top Blogger, Linda Ikeji Gets Pregnant …Don Jazzy Fingered

Top Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji has opened up about her pregnancy and having sex outside marriage. Miss Ikeji in a post on her blog joyfully broke the news of her pregnancy but the news has generated mixed reactions as some social media users have questioned her stand on celibacy which she passionately advised young girls to practise.

Reacting to the criticisms, Miss Ikeji posted on twitter last Monday: “I preached celibacy to young girls because I feel that’s the right way to live until you meet someone very special that you love and who loves you and wants to be in a committed relationship. Passing body around and having multiple partners is not the way and I stand by it”.

“And I’ve lived by it. But then I turned 36 and I know there was nothing else I wanted more than to be a mum and wife and celibacy wasn’t going to get me that. I even did a video talking about how much I wanted these two things and God has finally answered my prayers, Beyond blessed”.

The blogger revealed the sex of her unborn child, this is as the social media is buzzing with the news of her pregnancy. Linda had in a post on her blog disclosed that she is pregnant. Speaking further on how she found out she was pregnant, she disclosed that she will be expecting a baby boy, Linda wrote.

“2018 started with me finding out I was pregnant when I missed my period and my friend and I did a home pregnancy test and it read positive, my friend began to cry with happiness but I was just there staring at the stick like you’re not messing with me, are you? This is real and not a joke on me, right?”.

‘I refused to believe it and asked my friend to drive me to a lab for another test and there it was confirmed I was pregnant, me, Linda, I am going to have my own child, please don’t wake me up from this lovely dream… Oh, so now, imagine that in few months, I will look down at a baby and it won’t be a neighbour’s child, a friend’s child, a sister’s child, but my own child, my own flesh and blood carried in my womb, my son, its so real I can’t get over it.

Meanwhile, music entrepreneur, Michael Ajereh better known as Don Jazzy denied being the father of the expected baby of his long time crush and celebrity, Blogger Linda Ikeji last Sunday with a lengthy emotional post, chronicling her journey and her excitement when she found out she was pregnant.

Following speculations that Don Jazzy was the father of the baby after the news of the pregnancy broke, he went on his twitter handle to refute the claim. It was gathered that after the announcement of Ikeji’s engagement in March, Don Jazzy shared a picture of himself being consoled by friends with the caption, “Kai, Linda is engaged, it is finished”. Before the news, Don Jazzy had made several moves and also proposed to her on social media and his Instagram handle.