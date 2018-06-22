‘Technology Has Multiplied NIPOST’s Business Chances’

Technology has multiplied the chances of Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) for doing business, and increased its revenue generation capacity, an official has said.

The General Manager of the NIPOST Courier Regulatory Department (CRD), Dr Ishaya Diwa, gave the assurance in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

“There is need to disabuse the minds of the public, as many times when one talks of NIPOST delivering mails, one asks if NIPOST is still in existence.

“With the advent of GSM phones, e-mail, internet and others, it looks on the surface as if NIPOST has nothing to offer but it has keyed into adopting technology in doing business,” he said.

According to him, the changes going on in NIPOST will move it from analogue to digital as most operations are now electronic, re-positioning NIPOST to give best services, Diwa said.

He said that NIPOST had established an electronic-oriented business unit for robust activities.

“Advent of technology has made business bigger, easier and quicker.

“Communications are done online but the actual movement of goods is done by human beings and by logistics,” he said.

According to the official, post office boxes and private mail bags are still existing as many companies and organisations still maintain their private mail bags.

Diwa said that a condusive environment and viable collaborations had made NIPOST to have an edge and remain relevant.

“The memorandum of understanding signed with Lagos StateTransport sector has lessened courier operators’ expenses on tax.

“Even with an economy that is not too robust, a conducive environment has made business to thrive.

“The introduction of Stamp Proceeds which will come both manually and electronically, would boost NIPOST’s revenue generation and keep the agency relevant to the society,” he said.