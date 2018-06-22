T Boss Nominated For Best Nollywood Actress Award

Big Brother Naija (BBN) 2017 house- mate, T. Boss has been nominated by the Toronto International Film festival barely one year of joining the movie industry. She was nominated alongside known faces as Adesua Etomi and Beverly Naya in the category for Best Actress in Nollywood.

“So full of joy, the former housemate wrote: “The Island”, the movie is sooo dope, it is already getting nominated for several awards before its even premiered and yours T. Bosserly has been nominated in the category for best actress in Nollywood/Africa. Now, I simply cannot explain to you now over the moon I am for this, like seriously have you seen who I’m up against? Now, I’m sooo grateful, would be nice to win,” she said.